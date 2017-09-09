Wait, What?! Shraddha Kapoor to have a double role in Prabhas’ Saaho?

After Baahubali’s roaring success, all eyes are on the lead star, Prabhas and his next project – Saaho. The film is currently the most talked about project as it will mark a collaboration between Bollywood and South. For those who don’t know, Prabhas will now star opposite Shraddha Kapoor in the actioner. Initially Anushka Shetty was to ruenite with her Baahubali co-star but that didn’t work out due to alleged weight issues. Shraddha Kapoor confirmed the news on social media last month and expressed her excitement on being part of Saaho! Fans are slowly warming up to the idea of this intriguing pair. But things have got more interesting – As per reports on Mid-day, the buzz is that Shraddha Kapoor will be playing a double role in Saaho! Wait, what?! Reportedly, one will be feisty, adventurous and fearless while the other will be a timid, shy kind. None of the makers have confirmed this news though! Saaho is only getting more exciitng.

In other news, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas are yet to meet but they have been keeping in touch via calls and messages. In fact they have made a pact with each other about helping one another with their unfamiliar languages. The film will be made in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil. We can’t wait to catch a glimpse of the two together. In fact Shraddha herself mentioned she was dying to meet Baahubali. The actress will be undergoing intense training as the stunts will be far tougher than what she has pulled of before. Kenny Bates of Transformers fame has been brought on board to choreograph the sequences. We are very excited!

The film is touted to be a futuristic actioner. The movie will also star Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chunky Pandey, Mandira Bedi, Jackie Shroff and Mahesh Manjrekar. The film will be shot across romania, Abu Dhabi and Hyderabad and Mumbai. The movie is set to release in 2018.