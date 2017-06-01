Wall-E, Spiderman, SPY Kids 2: 5 movies Mahesh Babu’s SPYder teaser reminded us of

Mahesh Babu‘s SPYder teaser is finally out. The biggest highlight of this much-awiated promo was the stylish hi-tech Spider-like camera that crawls up on Mahesh Babu’s body to intimate him of some important info. One look at the teaser and you know this going to be the most stylish film fo the year. The best part – The film will release in Tamil and Telugu. The film has been directed by the action master – AR Murugadoss! While this film introduces us to the world of spy cameras. hi-fi action and stylish scenes, we couldn’t help be reminded of other movies where the SPY-der camera made an appearance too:

Wall-E- The first movie Mahesh Babu’s SPY-der reminded us of was Dinsey’s Walle – Who can forget the innocent yet adorable Wall-E? One look at the pic and you will agree too!

Dhoom 2 – There’s a scene in the action-drama flick wherein Hrithik Roshan tries to rob a museum of its most precious diamond. Disguise as one of the statues, Hrithik Roshan sends out his own SPYder to retrieve the precious object. Clearly, this scene from the Hrithok Roshan-Aishwarya Rai starrer is reminder of the cool, quirky SPY-der camera from Mahesh Babu’s film.

SPY Kids 2 – Island of Lost dreams – Now if you check out this scene from SPY Kids 2, the resemblance between both cameras is uncanny! The camera is sent out to inspect the strange happenings within the spy school. Take a look at the camera. It’s an adorable version of the SPY-der camera.

Transformers – There’s a scene is Part 2 where Wheelie, who works on behalf of Megatron gets holds of this object that thta is kept out of his reach. This video will explain better. Wheelie is a more advance version of SPY-der, he can talk!

Spider man trailer 2 – There’s a scene where a Spider comes out Spiderman’s chest! This one is compact , but just as stylish check it out!

So what movie did Mahesh Babu’s SPY-der remind you of? Do share with us in the comment box below.