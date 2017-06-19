Want a body like Salman Khan? The actor shares his personal diet and fitness secrets – watch video

Salman Khan fans we have a video that might just be your perfect Monday motivation clip. Now we know how the Tubelight actor has been a poster boy for fitness. Not only does Salman have one of the most enviable body in the business, but many stars like Hrithik Roshan, Arjun Kapoor have confessed that it was the Dabangg star who inspired them and even helped them plan their workouts when they were new in the business. Our editor Tushar Joshi met the actor a few days ago for a tête-à-tête and Salman seemed to be a great mood. The actor doled out health and diet tips and revealed about his own eating habits. Now we’re sure that after seeing this video fans of the superstar will have more reason to have a fitter lifestyle and a healthy diet.

In our Google autocomplete when we quizzed the actor about what he eats, he said, “Salman Khan eats just about everything, but I don’t eat beef and I don’t eat pork. These are two things I don’t eat.” He then went on to add, ” I avoid shellfish nowadays because it has very high cholesterol. I eat a lot of vegetables.” The Kick 2 star also spoke of a special recipe that comes handy during hectic schedules and said, “And then I have this thing, whenever I am late and I don’t have time, whatever food is there at home I mix it and eat and it’s called michchar at home.”

Now we watched Salman slip into different T-shirts during our interaction. The star could give any twenty something a run for their money with his fit as fiddle body. His perfectly sculpted physique is a dream body for many of his fans, so here’s a little secret that the actor let out, “I eat everything. I spend that twenty minutes or half an hour in the gym. As I’m getting older, more and more time is going to the gym.”

Clearly, for anyone who felt that it’s easy to get that shape here’s Salman Khan confirming that it does not come easy.