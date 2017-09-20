Want to break into Bollywood? Salman Khan will show you the way with his Being in Touch app – watch video

There is a reason why Salman Khan is called Bhai. While he is often mired in controversies, people who is close to Salman Khan laud him for his helpful nature and generous attitude. We have often heard of how he has helped the needy many times, and his Being Human campaign is quite popular. Now he is ready to lend a helping hand to those who wants to break into Bollywood, but need the right entrance to do so. Are you game for this?

Salman Khan, who had previously launched actors like Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty in his productions, is now looking to launch aspiring talents in Bollywood through his new app Being in Touch. The platform is not just reserved for actors, but also for dancers and singers too. This app looks like a really good platform to display your talent, and popular casting scout Mukesh Chhabra and his team will select the deserving ones from the pool. Don’t believe us? Then hear it straight from the horse’s, I mean, from Salman’s mouth…

A special gift to the #BeingInTouch Family – now I will be scouting for talent on the #BeingInTouch app – https://t.co/bfKZmyAHox .. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/gDHwFW6XbM — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 20, 2017

You can download the app here.

So what are you waiting for? Download the app, but in your best audition video and pray that you get selected! Who knows, you could be rubbing shoulders with Mr Khan himself in his next project! Having said that, Being in Touch idea is quite cool and Salman Khan deserves a pat on the back of encouraging such a venture.

Salman will be next seen in Tiger Zinda hai which is scheduled to release in December. He will also start shooting for Race 3 from October. Meanwhile there is also Bigg Boss’ new season that will begin in October as well.