Want to see Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan on big screen again after Tubelight? Wait till 2020!

For some time, there had been reports that Shah Rukh Khan had offered Salman Khan a cameo in his upcoming dwarf movie, that is directed Aanand L Rai. Shah Rukh Khan has himself confirmed this to DNA when he said, “There is a guest appearance in Aanand’s film that I’d like Salman to consider. We are still working on it. But, I would like him to play the role. Whether he is playing himself or not, just like Gogo Pasha’s role, we will keep it a secret till the end.” While Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in Salman’s Tubelight has received a mixed response, Salman Khan having a cameo in a Shah Rukh Khan film has always worked for SRK, be it Kuch Kuch Hota Hai or Om Shanti Om.

But it looks like it may not happen. When BL asked Shah Rukh Khan about when we can get to see both SRK and Salman on screen again, he replied that as of now there are no such plans. He said, “Both Salman and I are busy with our movie commitments for the whole year. Along with this, Aamir is also busy in his Thugs of Hindostan. As I have heard that Salman is working in three films. But right now there is nothing like this (sharing the screen together). If this happens then it will be in the year 2020 but now we all have enough work.” Cue…disappointment.

But as they say in show business, never say never. There could be chances that Shah Rukh Khan might be underplaying the fact that he offered a cameo to Salman in his upcoming movie. After all, it took only one day for SRK to shoot for his in Tubelight. So similarly, Salman can spare a couple of days for his good friend na?

The Anand L Rai film also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Director Tigmanshu Dhulia is reportedly playing Shah Rukh Khan’s father in the movie. It is scheduled to release in December next year.