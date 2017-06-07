War for the Planet of the Apes Hindi poster: Humans face the biggest threat to their existence

Caesar, the super intelligent primate from the Planet of the Apes series will wreak havoc on humanity, in the upcoming film of the franchise. It is a full blown war between the apes and humans in War for the Planet of the Apes. We EXCLUSIVELY bring to you the Hindi poster of the action packed film, and it is sure to pique your excitement.

In the third installment of the Planet of the Apes reboot series, Woody Harrelson will play the ruthless character called The Colonel who has only one agenda – to put an end to each and every ape on the planet. In the latest poster we see that humans have called on a war against the apes who are taking over the planet. Soldiers with guns have been deployed to battle against the apes with a newly developed intelligence. But don’t you assume that apes are weaponless. Their species is also ready to go on head-to-head with the human race. We see a huge army of apes equipped with arms and weapons, ready to give it back to the humans. We can only imagine the destruction that will ensue when the two species collide with each other on the battle field. Also Read: War for the Planet of the Apes trailer: Andy Serkis as Caeser and Woody Harrelson as Colonel gear for an EPIC battle

The Hindi trailer for the movie will debut later in the day. Wait as we exclusively reveal the trailer of War for the Planet of the Apes for you all!

War for the Planet of the Apes has been directed by Matt Reeves, who has also directed the previous entry Dawn of the Planet of the Apes. The film stars Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson, Steve Zahn, Amiah Miller, Karin Konoval and Terry Notary.

War for the Planet of the Apes is slated to release on July 14 in USA.