War of the Planet of the Apes review: Critics are falling in love with Andy Serkis’ performance as the ape leader Caesar

There is said to be a trend in Hollywood that the third movie is always the worst one. It is also the dialogue of a movie called X-Men: Apocalypse, which, interestingly, is also the third part of the X-Men: First Class trilogy and also is the worst. We have also other examples like The Godfather III, Spider-Man 3, The Dark Knight Rises, Pirates of the Caribbean 3, etc. Not all the movies mentioned here are bad, but they were the weakest entries in their trilogy. But there have been rare exceptions like Captain America: Civil War and Cars 3, that were the better movies of their trilogy. Now add War of the Planet of the Apes to that rare list, if the recent reviews of the movie have to be believed.

War of the Planet of the Apes, is the concluding part of the Planet of the Apes prequel trilogy, that began wih Rise of the Planet of the Apes and later Dawn of the Planet of the Apes. While the former two entries have been praised for its themes and the mo-cap performances, the concluding part is getting high acclaim from the drama and Andy Serkis’ brilliant mo-cap performance as Caeser, the leader of the apes (Someone, please give him an Oscar already!). Here are some of the reviews…

The Guardian

“The movie isn’t afraid to place its centre of narrative gravity within this simian world, and does not feel the need to balance them all the time with humans. It has sweep, fervent ambition, some great action and combat sequences, sparse but nicely judged touches of humour and is also unafraid of long dialogue scenes and character confrontation. In moments of crisis, there are some compellingly strange extreme closeups on faces.”

IGN

“War for the Planet of the Apes is an excellent closing act to this rebooted trilogy, but also one that does enough world-building that the series can potentially continue from here – and it’s a rare case where, after three movies, we’re left wanting more. Andy Serkis is once again outstanding as Caesar as he wrestles with the morality of inter-species warfare, and his supporting cast almost all provide memorable and striking performances as well. They’re assisted by seamless effects, which seldom have the luxury of not having to try to carry a whole blockbuster on their own. Director Matt Reeves and co-writer Mark Bomback display a fantastic ability for both spectacle and restraint in delivering one of the best summer blockbusters in years.”

The Hollywood Reporter

“As before, the drama is graced with “human” moments that deepen the emotions and sweep the audience up in the action. Given that Caesar, the first “humanized” ape, is among the precious few who can speak (with Serkis lending him deep vocal tones and fine articulation), the film is heavily subtitled to convey the meaning of the grunting and sign language used by most of the animals to communicate; as in the previous films, the effect is beguiling. Shot on spectacular locations, mostly in Alberta and British Columbia, despite the California settings, the film is further enhanced by a notably imaginative, out-of-the-ordinary score by Michael Giacchino.”

Variety

“Reeves asks us to empathize with Caesar on a quest that defies everything the character has previously stood for, then gives him an easy way out when it finally comes time to exact his revenge. Likewise, he promises a war movie, then delivers a show-stopping avalanche at precisely the moment both sides are expected to do battle. By quoting from some of cinema’s best adventure movies, Reeves has safely satisfied the fanboy contingent, and yet the ease with which he eradicates the human race betrays an alarming soullessness that even the most pixel-perfect performance-capture can’t excuse.”

Telegraph

“The horizon-stretching wide shots of Caesar and his comrades traversing openly evoke David Lean – one of the few directors who could make the screen feel big enough to do history justice. Reeves marshals more than his fair share of battle scenes and sweeping set-pieces, but never forgets the flicker of a face can provide all the spectacle that cinema requires.”

War of The Planet of the Apes is directed by Matt Reeves, who is also helming the upcoming solo Batman movie. It is about how the apes are forced into a dreadful war with the surviving humans, led by a maniac Colonel, played by Woody Harrelson.