Was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s 2017 outing in Michael Cinco better than the 2014 Roberto Cavalli one?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has left us speechless. The year 2017 is turning out to be one of the best for the former beauty queen and actress sartorially. From the time she stepped into Cannes in that trench coat look to her sensuous Yanina Couture outfit, people cannot stop raving about how gorgeous Aishwarya is looking this year. The green gown with a red lip was a hit but the latest ballerina look from the red carpet is a knock out. The voluminous icy blue gown from Michael Cinco’s Versailles inspired collection was a total winner. She wore her hair straight and opted for soft brown lips with eyeliner. The soft and subtle look has earned her praises from fashion critics with many calling it her best. (Also Read: Cannes 2017 red carpet: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks like a Disney princess)

This is the second time her outfit has elicited such a response. Remember the golden Roberto Cavalli gown from her 2014 outing. The strapless gown had a body-hugging silhouette flaunting her curves. She left her hair open in cascading curls and finished it off with bold red lips and nail paint. The gorgeous gown had a mermaid trail. Ash exuded oomph and took the hot quotient to another level. Even hubby Abhishek said she looked drop dead sexy. We could not agree more. (Also Read: Cannes 2017: We are swooning over Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s red carpet look, and so is designer Ashley Rebello)

Talking about comparisons, personally, I like the Cavalli look. The hair and makeup has more character. Ash brought forth vintage glamour in that look. The current Michael Cinco gown is all about elegance, poise and class. It is the dreamy dress that one imagines wearing in that ball as they dance with their prince. Seriously, both the outfits are goals! Tell us which outfit you loved more with this poll…