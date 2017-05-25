Watch Priyanka Chopra sing her favourite Taylor Swift song, accidentally give the middle finger in this awesome video

Priyanka Chopra is latest celebrity to be featured on Vogue’s 73 Questions. So far we have loved Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Stone, Taylor Swift on the popular series of videos, but hands down Priyanka is our favourite. And no…we are not being biased because she is our Desi Girl, but she was literally damn good. Okay! We might be a little biased, but we are allowed to be. Not everyday you see a Bollywood diva headlining a hit TV series such as Quantico or bringing down The Rock to his knees like in Baywatch. Priyanka deserves all the love we pour on her.

Coming back to 73 Questions, the video opens up overlooking a beautiful view from Priyanka’s New York home balcony. 73 Questions soon move indoors, as the actress takes on the questions with wit and charm. At one point she is asked about one thing she always carries herself, and Priyanka shows the camera a little temple that she has set up.

Priyanka is asked to sing her favourite Taylor Swift song as “everybody has one”, and she sings I Know You Were Trouble to perfection. Right after that she is asked to do the slo-mo opening sequence of Baywatch, you know cuz she is the antagonist in the movie Baywatch. She goes on to do her own best impression of the Baywatch slo-mo run, and we say she nailed it.

She even picks her favourite memes on her Met Gala dress. Soon, the conversation moves to the terrace. While showing off the latest injury that occurred on the sets she unintentionally gives a finger to the camera. Well, her injury happened to be on her middle finger. What could she do? She realises her mistake within a second and apologises, while she laughs her ass off. Aww…our beloved Priyanka!

Watch the video here:

