[Watch] Shah Rukh Khan looks dapper in the first promo of Ted Talks – Nayi Soch

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to charm us on the small screen. The actor started his career on TV before he became the superstar that he is. He once again tried his luck in TV by hosting shows like Kaun Banega Crorepati, Kya Aap Panchvi Paas Se Tez Hai. Now, once again, he is back on TV with a show called Ted Talks – Nayi Soch. The talk show had been making headline ever since its inception. Its premiere date was postponed a couple of times before the showrunners settled on December 10, 2017. Now, as the date inches closer, the first promo of the upcoming show has been released.

Shah Rukh to his Twitter and shared a short promo for Ted Talks – Nayi Soch. While many Indians might be aware of the concept of Ted Talks, there is a huge section who isn’t. Unfortunately, for the latter section, the new promo hardly divulges any details about the concept of the show. All we see is a dapper Shah Rukh walking towards an elevator as he breaks the fourth wall and talks to the camera. He explains that people have been asking him who the show is for. He vaguely answers that the show is for everyone young or young at heart, everyone who wants to have an open mind. Check out the video below:

It is time to open our minds and hearts not just the arms…#TEDTalksIndiaNayiSoch launches on 10th Dec, 7 PM on @StarPlus pic.twitter.com/jMf5uZ6Qwn — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 30, 2017

Ted Talks is an extremely popular platform for spreading ideas and ideologies through motivational speeches. SRK will be hosting the Indian version of the same and will welcome speakers from all sections of the society. The buzz is that Oprah Winfrey will be one of the guests on the show. Well, all your queries about the show will be answered on December 10. Don’t forget to tune in. Trust us, this is the kind of show that Indian society can surely use.