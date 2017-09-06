Watch Suhana Khan flip her hair like a Bollywood diva in this video!

We can totally see a budding Bollywood diva in Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan. 17-year-old Suhana head back to the UK, after her summer break, to resume her schooling at London University. We totally adored how SRK shared a picture with his daughter to tell her who much she’ll be missed when she is not at home. “No one to tell me I use way too many filters [on a pic]”, the actor captioned the picture he shared on his social media pages. Courtesy a fan club dedicated to Suhana, a video has surfaced on the internet that features her having a good time with her friends at school. A friend calls Suhana, and asks her to pose for the camera, possibly for Snapchat. The inner diva in Suhana takes over in a second, and she flips her hair like a true Bollywood heroine for the lens. How cool is that!

We wonder how these fan clubs get hold of these personal videos. Breach of privacy, much?

In an interview with a popular monthly magazine, Shah Rukh had revealed that Suhana has ambitions of joining the film industry. But he has put up a mandate that she needs to finish her studies. “I’d like her to be on the cover of magazines like all my heroines are, wear any kind of clothes she wants to wear, and look sexy and beautiful. I want her to feel attractive, beautiful and respected, and more importantly, I want her to work hard. There are days when I feel down-the only reason I get up and go to work is when I think of her. I have only one mandate where she’s concerned: she can act, but she has to study first,” he told the magazine.