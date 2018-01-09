The first day shoot of Total Dhamaal was all about reuniting with old friends thanks to Madhuri, Aamir, Ajay and Anil – view HQ pics

The sets of Total Dhamaal today turned into a reunion sight. We already shared with you how Madhuri Dixit made our day by sharing pictures from the set with Anil Kapoor, Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn. It’s so lovely to see all of them together. Interestingly, Madhuri has done a film with both Anil and Ajay in it but none of them shared screen space. We are talking about Lajja. As for Aamir Khan… well Madhuri and he have spun hits at the box office with Dil being our personal favourite. But that’s not the only reunion from the 90s that happened on the sets of the film.

First of all, it’s an Indra Kumar film. All the people present on the sets of TD have worked with him in the 90s and are very dear to him. Kumar has directed Kapoor in Beta and Rishtey, plus a cameo in Mann, he directed Aamir in Dil and Mann, Madhuri in Dil, Raja and Beta while Aamir and Ajay were part of Ishq. So he has worked with all of them. Aamir and Ajay made us wonder if a remake of Ishq should be on the cards next. Then there was also Arshad Warsi and Ajay coming together after the hit Golmaal Again. So yea… quite a sight for reunions! (Also read: [Photos] Aamir, Anil and Ajay reunite with Madhuri Dixit for Total Dhamaal and make us miss the 90s)

Director Indra Kumar had earlier said during an interaction with Mumbai Mirror, “Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit have been paired in Total Dhamaal which goes on the floors in January in Mumbai. However, this film is essentially a comedy so don’t expect any ‘Dhak Dhak’ but I promise total Dhamaal. Anil and Madhuri have always been a great pair to work with and getting them together again is a dream.”