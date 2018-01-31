Watching Amrita Arora cut her kinky birthday cake with Kareena and Malaika might not be safe for work

Pictures from Amrita Arora’s 40th birthday bash is the hottest stuff on the internet right now and as rightly so. After all, her besties Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor ensured to make it the most memorable night by bringing all the tribal feels, wearing those shimmery-feathery outfits. Like look at the amount of sexiness on display out there. In fact, the theme of the party too was as such that they even had fire-dancers performing to light up the night. However, little did Amrita expect that her birthday cake would be more than just a cake… Naughty at forty, you see! Also read: [INSIDE PICS] Kareena, Malaika, Karisma go crazzayy at Amrita Arora&’s 40th birthday bash

While usually we have such naughty cakes only during spinsters party. Bebo and squad decided to spice up Amrita’s 40th by making her cut a rather graphical cake, strictly meant for adults. Probably they wanted to welcome Amu into her 40’s by getting all kinky but boy, few seconds into the video and you would realise how Amrita literally got so awkward while she ‘blew’ that ‘candle’ on the cake! Like, you know what we mean? Watch the video to believe it: PS: Don’t miss out on Malaika screaming “deep throat” in the background.

A post shared by BollywoodLife (@ibollywoodlife) on Jan 30, 2018 at 11:55pm PST

It indeed looks like one mad, mad night, isn’t it?Armita is definitely not going to forget her 40th birthday ever. Let’s see if we get our hands on more crazy pics and videos from this kickass birthday bash. Until then, do stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more updates.