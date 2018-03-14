Watching Stephen Hawking troll Sheldon Cooper on The Big Bang Theory made us believe scientists can be funny too

Stephen Hawking, the celebrated scientist, who devised many theories about time and space and came up with philosophies about humanity and the universe, passed away at the age of 76 at his home in Cambridge, according to a statement issued by his family. One of the great minds of our generation, he changed the world forever. Along with his work in physics, Hawking was beloved for his comedy spirit, which was at its best display in many of his appearances on popular films and TV shows.

But his most widely-known appearances have been in the hit sitcom, The Big Bang Theory. Hawking made seven cameos in the show, including the 200th episode to sing “Happy Birthday” to Sheldon Cooper (played by Jim Parsons) over Skype. The one that became extremely popular was this moment between him and Sheldon, who was a big fan of him. Check it out right here:



And we still cannot get over this one:



As Hawking left for his heavenly abode, the cast of The Big Bang Theory paid a tribute to the legendary scientist. Johnny Galecki, who plays Leonard in the hit sitcom, paid tribute to Hawking on Instagram by sharing a picture from his appearance with the cast. “RIP #stephenhawking Not only your brilliance, but your sense of humor will be sorely missed by all,” read his caption. Kaley Cuoco, who plays Penny, shared the same photo, writing, “It was truly such an honor getting to work with the incredible Stephen Hawking.”

RIP Stephen Hawking.