We asked R Madhavan, Amit Sadh, Sapna Pabbi to caption each other’s Instagram pics and their reactions are priceless – watch video

R Madhavan, Amit Sadh and Sapna Pabbi headline the awesome looking Amazon Prime original series Breathe. The series is set to premiere on January 26 and we are super excited. We met up with the cast and director, Mayank Sharma, for a quick chat about the series. They told us how excited they are about the upcoming series. Well, before ending our interview with them we played a fun segment with the lovely crew.

We asked Sapna, Amit, Madhavan and Mayank to caption each other’s Instagram pictures. And it was mad fun. Madhavan has recently taken over Instagram with his steaming hot pictures. We knew Madhavan as the sweet-guy-next-door but after his updates on Instagram, we saw the sexy side of him. It was obvious from the reactions of the cast that this was not the first time they were talking about Madhavan’s sexy pics. Check out the video above. (ALSO READ: R Madhavan did not want to do Breathe but Game of Thrones changed his mind – watch video)

Here are the pictures we picked for them to caption:

Amit Sadh captioned it saying, “Mujhe Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein!” Spot on!



Director Mayank said, “Breathing hot” when he saw the pic!

Amit himself had something offensive to say about his pictures! Watch the video above to find out how he captioned his pic!

And finally, we had Mayank’s pic…

Two of my most favourite people in the world said Amit Sadh! Sapna added that the pic is so cute that they cannot make fun of it.

