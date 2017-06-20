We asked Salman Khan is he in a relationship and his answer was ALWAYS! Watch exclusive interview

Salman Khan has been a mystery to many. Despite the actor wearing his heart on sleeve the actor never openly talks about his relationships or love. But when BollywoodLife met the Tubelight star we were pleasantly surprised to see the actor bare his heart out to us. In an interaction with BollywoodLife editor-in-chief Tushar Joshi the actor talked about relationship and loyalty. It was the first time that Salman featured in Google Autocomplete and he seemed to take on to it pretty easily. We were in fact pretty impressed with the way Khan took on these questions. And yes, for all those of you who were wondering if Salman is in a relationship the answer is positive. When we asked Salman about his relationship he said, “Yes, Salman Khan is always in a relationship.”

That’s not all during the same course of the interview we quizzed the Tubelight hero what does he love? His response is what his fans would completely understand just like we did. Salman said, “Salman Khan loves loyalty, nothing better than loyalty.” Looks like the actor with this statement has just confirmed rumours of him dating Romanian beauty Iulia Vantur.

In BollywoodLife’s this interview Salman also reminisced his good old days with buddy Shah Rukh Khan. The two stars had not talked to each other because of a cold war, however when Salman spoke of SRK this time around one thing was clear that their friendship is built on a pretty strong foundation. Salman also revealed that he had pics of Shah Rukh and him dancing at a concert on his phone, sweet right?

Salman’s Tubelight featuring brother Sohail Khan and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu is all set to release on June 23. This is the third time that Salman has collaborated with Kabir Khan for a film. Their last two outings on screen, Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan spelt success. This film will also reunite Salman and Shah Rukh Khan after almost a decade. Well, we simply cannot wait for Tubelight’s release. You come back right here for more news and updates on Salman Khan and Tubelight right here!