We can’t get over this picture of Shahid Kapoor’s daughter Misha stepping into his shoes – view pics

Shahid Kapoor‘s daughter Misha is one adorable little munchkin and we can’t get over this recent picture of the little one that the actor posted on Instagram. You know how kids love to walk around wearing their parents’ shoes or footwear that’s ten times bigger than their feet? Misha is doing exactly that in the picture. Misha stepped into Daddy’s shoes and turned right on time to pose for the camera. Shahid posted the picture on Instagram and captioned it, “Guess she has decided to take over.” The actor makes sure that fans are constantly updated with what Misha is up to on his Instagram.

Just recently, we saw a picture of Ishaan Khatter and Misha drawing with chalk on a massive blackboard. Before that Mira had decided to surprise her father as she and Mira Rajput went to receive Shahid at the airport. But coming back to the current picture that is stealing our heart, a lot of fans are commenting on the picture saying that the star kid looks more like Mira as she is growing up. They can’t get over how extremely cute Misha is looking in the picture. Check out the picture right here and we’re sure you’re gonna be all ‘Aww!’ (ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor is thrilled as baby Misha and Mira Rajput receive him at the airport – view HQ pics)

Isn’t she adorable? We can’t wait to see more pictures of Shahid having a Daddy’s Day Out with the kiddo. On the work front, Shahid is currently all geared up for Padmaavat which will hit the theatres finally on 25th January 2018 after all the controversy around the film. The first two dialogue promos of the film got the audience more excited about the film but local political parties are still stubbornly announcing attacks on theatres that will screen the film. What are your thoughts on this picture? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.