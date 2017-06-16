We can’t keep our eyes off of Shah Rukh Khan’s cute sardar avatar as Harry, can you? View pic

If his loverboy looks weren’t enough to make us go weak in the knees, Anushka Sharma has dropped this bomb of a pic where Shah Rukh Khan is sporting a turban. The actor has donned a turban to look like a Punjabi boy for his upcoming film, Jab Harry Met Sejal. Honestly, we can’t keep calm. He looks so cute as a sardar lad that we just want to go and pull his cheeks. Many might be clueless about the premise of this pic so let’s start from the beginning. The image has been shared by Anushka as a birthday wish for her director, Imtiaz Ali. It’s a cute pic of Imtiaz, Anushka and Shah Rukh, planning to go tripsy on a bike. Clearly, it is a snap from their Jab Harry Met Sejal diaries but it certainly tells us a lot about just how much fun the cast has had, while shooting the film.

This is the first time that the superstar has donned the turban and his charm is working on us already! Damn, the turban plus the black pathani is riling us up and how! He can surely pull off any look with utmost finesse and make us swoon. Often, because people like seeing actors look the way they do, not many experiment with his looks and avatars. However, looks like Imtiaz has ensured that his lead actor tries something new and different. Oh and by the way, it’s his birthday. What Anushka shared is actually a birthday wish for the filmmaker.

Happy happy to Imtiaz sir ji !! Thank you for making Anushka meet Sejal pic.twitter.com/6tLTd68di3 — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) June 16, 2017

Plzzzzz explain to the world why you and I are posing with this particular expression along with the birthday boy @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/kxfhPJeEJk — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) June 16, 2017

Jab Harry Met Sejal has been on news ever since Shah Rukh and Anushka were cast! Considering how it is their third film together, plus the mystery around the title of the film (finally revealed) and the title (that received very extreme reactions from fans), excitement for the movie is at its peak! You heard that. We do have an idea about what the storyline could be like, as it revolves around a ring. An engagement ring to be precise.