We dare you to take your eyes off Suhana Khan in this gorgeous green, sequined lehenga – view pics

Trust Suhana Khan to leave the house giving everyone style goals all the time. The star kid was recently attending a wedding of someone in the family and was seen posing with Gauri Khan and her cousin. She wore a green, sequined lehenga designed by Monisha Jaisingh and was, without a doubt, one of the sexiest gal at the wedding. Suhana even danced a little at the wedding and we have a boomerang video as proof. We are totally digging the mint green lehenga that Suhana is wearing. What we loved the most was how perfectly she pulled off the minimalist look.

She chose to not wear any jewelry and let her outfit do all the talking. All we can say is, ‘Like mother like daughter’. Gauri is also known to be super stylish with minimalist makeup and jewelry. Looks like Suhana is following her mom’s footsteps when it comes to fashion outings. The star kid hasn’t even announced her Bollywood debut yet but already has a bunch of fan clubs who keep posting her pictures and basically just a huge fan following! She is one of the most talked about star kid who is known to have a unique sense of style every time she makes an appearance. (ALSO READ: These pictures of Suhana Khan will make you wonder if a Bollywood debut is on the cards – view HQ pics)

Check out these pictures of Suhana right here.

Isn’t she gorgeous? Tell us what you think in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.