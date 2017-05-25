We decoded Rajinikanth’s Kaala Kalikaaran’s poster and here are 5 major hints about Thalaivar’s 164

Rajinikanth 164 sure had a big surprise waiting for his fans when he unveiled the the official title of the much talked about film – Kaal Kalikaaran. The poster features the man himself in a don-like avatar. A tad similar to his Kabali look. The film will go on floors on 28th May, as confirmed by the Tamil superstar. Fans have gone berserk over the title and poster! They just can’t get enough. But there’s so much more you need ot know about Kaala Kalikaara. In fact, we have also decoded the first look poster for you: Also Read: It’s confirmed! Rajinikanth’s 164 officially titled Kaala Karikaalan

Letter K – If you haven’t noticed already, this film also begins with the letter K. Pa Ranjith and Rajinikanth first teamed up for Kabali. That was the first time Rajinikanth moved away form his regular set of directors and chose a newer, bolder filmmaker. The experiment clearly paid off. Kabali went on to become of the biggest hits of 2016. No wonder, Thalaivar 164 begins with K.

Rajinikanth’s look – From the looks of the poster, Rajinikanth will play his age. Just like the don he played in Kabali, he will play a Tamil gangster who lives in Mumbai. We can’t wait! We wonder if this film will have a flashback as well?

Poster’s dark theme – The poster has a dark, intense feel to it, courtesy the red and black theme. We are wondering if the the poster is a reflection of the film!

Dhanush-Pa Ranjith-Rajinikanth’s first collaboration– This is a power packed combo! There’s the superstar, his son-in-law and the star director – Pa Ranjith. Fans are too excited about this team coming together.

Baahubali 2 connection: As per reports on Behindwoods, VFX technician Peter Draper has been roped in for Kaala Kalikaaran! A special set replicating a certain part of Mumbai has been set up in Chennai. My genius team is flying down and we will be beginning work on our next film starring Rajinikanth. I recently got to witness the massive set which has been erected here in Chennai which resembles an area from Mumbai. I’m really excited about this project because this is my next after the recent blockbuster, Baahubali 2” stated Peter.

In other news, as per reports on Times Of India, The Finding Fanny actress – Anjali Patil has been roped in for Thalaivar 164. We are now wondering, if she is replacing Huma Qureshi who was last confirmed for this project or is she the latest addition to the cast.