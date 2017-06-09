We forced Diljit Dosanjh to caption these Kylie Jenner pics and the result was HILARIOUS – Watch video

If you follow Diljit Dosanjh on Instagram, you would know that he makes it a habit to comment on Kylie Jenner’s Instagram pictures. Okay, we get it…you like the pictures, you comment on them…that’s Instagram, right? But when we met Diljit we figured out that he is simply OBSESSED with Kylie! Nope, we aren’t complaining at all but we were taken aback by his reactions when we asked him to caption some of Kylie’s Insta pictures! We met Diljit for his upcoming movie, Super Singh, which, by the way, is the first ever Punjabi film to be backed by a Hindi film production house – Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms. That’s when we grabbed the opportunity to find out as to why is he obsessed with Kylie. Let’s not ruin the fun for you. Watch the video below and you would know exactly what we are talking about… (ALSO READ: 7 reasons to follow Diljit Dosanjh on Snapchat!)

I know, I know…it’s kinda creepy but it’s hilarious! I mean, just look at his eyes pop out every time he sees her picture, especially the last one, which he was absolutely clueless about, and started wondering as to why hadn’t he seen it before. In an interview earlier, the ‘Do You Know’ singer had said, “I am a big fan of Kylie Jenner. I have been following her (on Instagram) for the last two years. She’s a fashionista lekin usne ek video mein acting kari thi, especially apne boyfriend ke liye (She even acted in a video).” So, all you girls out there who have been secretly crushing on this Punjabi heartthrob, it’s time to give up on your crush because he is madly in love with Kylie!