We have all the details of Karan Johar’s birthday bash that’s happening at 9 pm tonight

Trust Karan Johar to ring in his birthday with something equally quirky and cute. The filmmaker went LIVE on Facebook’s Dharma Productions’ page. However, this time around, the director wasn’t the one asking all the questions. His protege and one of his favourite actresses, Alia Bhatt played the host to Karan Johar. In what was easily one of the most fun live sessions we have ever witnessed, Alia and Karan’s camaraderie was proof enough of the kind of relationship and comfort level that the two share.

Among other things, Alia rounded up the chat by asking the birthday boy as to when was the party happening. To this, the filmmaker replied that it would be starting at 9 pm. However, he also asked Alia to be present at the bash by 9 pm as she was supposed to welcome everyone to the party, since they would be hosting it. To this Alia had a quirky question and it was whether the filmmaker expected her to wait for the guests to arrive with an aarti thaali in her hand. Aww…Alia, that’s funny!

We had earlier told you how Karan Johar returned from London only yesterday and started making calls, inviting everyone to his birthday bash today. The party will be held at Karan’s residence and a dance floor and bar have already been set up for the same. However, what comes as a disappointment is that, given the late hours, Karan’s newborn twins, Yash and Roohi, won’t be a part of the celebrations. They will instead be dreaming away happily, nestled in their crib, while the party rages on, downstairs. The party, as is the case with most parties that KJo throws, is expected to see the who’s who of Bollywood in attendance. The three Khans — Aamir, Shah Rukh and Salman, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Manish Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Aditya Roy Kapur, Punit Malhotra, Farhan Akhtar, Anushka Sharma, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora Ladak and Malaika Arora, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, are all expected to drop in to wish the filmmaker on his 45th birthday. Phew…Now that’s quite a list and it would be quite the party.

You wouldn’t want to miss out on a single update from what can easily be termed as the B-town reunion of the year. We will keep bringing you the latest from the bash. So you know what you have to stay tuned to…