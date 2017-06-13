We just CAN’T deal with Harman Baweja’s shocking transformation – view pics!

You say Harman Baweja and my first thoughts would be Hrithik Roshan lookalike, amazing dancer and Love Story 2050. But now, if you take his name, my first reaction would be ‘What the hell happened?’. Yes, the actor has been away for films for a really long time. In fact, it seems like he quit movies after a few of his didn’t work. But the actor has put on a lot of weight and looks completely unrecognisable. It’s definitely not the Harman we used to know and keep in mind, we’re not fat shaming him. I mean, this is definitely not an avatar we expected to see him in.

Quite a few fans posted selfies with the What’s Your Rashee actor and left us stunned. Though he faded away from films, pictures of this 36-year-old floated on social media quite recently and people can’t stop talking about it. The Internet is losing its shit over these pictures of the actor. We are still trying to figure out how this happened. We’re hoping its for an upcoming, secret film that he has signed. But you’ll have to look at these pictures to believe and understand why we’re going crazy over this transformation. (ALSO READ: Bank Chor song Jai Baba: Riteish Deshmukh ‘video’-bombs Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan’s Dhoom movies in this hilariously edited song)

#saturdaynight #harmanbaweja #party A post shared by Hitesh Shrivas (@hitesh_shrivas_) on Feb 25, 2017 at 2:15pm PST

#talentnext #actorslife #motivation #harmanbaweja #workmode A post shared by MARUF ALI (@sk.marufali) on Feb 2, 2017 at 9:16am PST

Watch Now..!! 😎😎 #SalmanKhan Is The #Baahubali Of Bollywood #HarmanBaweja Reaction On #baahubali2 Watch Now – www.viralbollywood.com A post shared by Viral Bollywood (@viralbollywood) on May 23, 2017 at 2:05am PDT

##harmanbaweja ##came ##behappy ##event ##spectrumacademy ##😊😊 A post shared by Anil Lamba (@dancestaranil) on May 2, 2017 at 4:06am PDT

It indeed was getting very hot 😉 With the very handsome Harman Baweja at the franchise store launch of Vijay Rana and Inspirasia wearing none other than Shravan Kummar and makeup by Tanuja (Bubbles spa and salon) A post shared by Sheela S Tirucchi (@sheelatiruchi) on Apr 6, 2017 at 12:46pm PDT

Shocked, aren’t you?