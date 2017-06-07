We know exactly what Sara Ali Khan’s role is in Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kedarnath – read details

We revealed to you a couple of days back how Saif Ali Khan’s daughter, Sara Ali Khan, is set to make her big Bollywood debut alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath. While not many know about what the film is about and what will be the actors’ roles, we got on our hands some juicy news. We now know exactly what Sara will be playing in Kedarnath. As a source revealed to PTI recently, “Sara has been roped in to play love interest to Sushant in the film, to be directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The modalities regarding the project are being worked out at the moment.”

Earlier reports suggested that Sara would be making her debut in a Karan Johar production. The starkid was spotted having meetings and partying with Karan Johar on several occasions. She was nearly finalised for Student of the Year 2, however reports suggest that she wasn’t keen on doing that film. She was then linked to Karan Malhotra’s next with Hrithik Roshan and a Karan Johar-Salman Khan joint production featuring Aayush Sharma. While the former has been shelved for now, the latter is still in the initial stages of conceptualisation. In fact, Sara would not have been able to play Hrithik’s love interest because of the huge age gap, but playing Aayush or Sushant’s love interest is still believable. Keeping all this in mind, Sara decided to take up Kedarnath, which also has a really cool story. (ALSO READ – Sara Ali Khan – Sushant Singh Rajput or Jhanvi Kapoor – Ishaan Khattar – Which hot pair are you vouching for?)

Mother Amrita Singh is apparently managing Sara’s work currently and they were recently spotted dining with Sushant and Abhishek. During this meeting, the actors were locked on and the formal announcement will be made shortly. Balaji Motion Pictures is also expected to join hands with KriArj Entertainment for producing the romantic drama. Kedarnath is going to hit the floors by the end of 2017 and will release mid next year. (ALSO READ – Are Sara Ali Khan and Harshvardhan Kapoor on a date night? These pics suggest so)

