We know what Ayushmann Khurrana is doing on his 33rd birthday!

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently riding high on the success of his latest films Shubh Mangal Savdhaan and Bareilly ki Barfi, both of which have been loved by critics and audience alike. His film, Meri Pyaari Bindu, which also came out earlier this year, also managed to get lukewarm reactions. And that is pretty great of a year for an actor. So, of course he has well deserved break in his kitty. As they say all work and no play makes Johnny a dull boy, Ayushmann is all set to dedicate some time to himself and his family. And what better occasion than his birthday.

Ayushmann will ring in his 33rd birthday on September 14 with his family. As per our sources, the actor has had quite a hectic month. One doesn’t have to be an industry insider to figure that out. We have all seen him working back to back to promote his three films this year. So, this birthday, you won’t see a host of Bollywood celebs around Ayushmann as he cuts the cake, but it will solely be an intimate family affair. A source close to the actor said, “He is very grateful and touched by the fantastic response his films have earned. Given that he has some free time on his hands, he plans to spend some quiet, family time for his birthday with good food and a relaxing time.”

Well, all we have got to say to that is…Happy Birthday Ayushmann! You deserve every bit of this success.

On his return, Ayushmann will continue work on his film with Sriram Raghavan, which is tentatively titled Shoot the Piano Player.