We know why Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan were missing from Sridevi’s prayer meet 

A prayer meet was held for the late veteran star – Sridevi I’m Chennai on 11th March. Boney Kapoor along with the daughters, Janhvi and Khushi were present for the meet. Several stars from Kollywood came to pay tribute. Ajith and Shalini pay their respects to Boney Kapoor and the family at the residence. Suriya, Jyothika, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Radhika Sarah Kumar, Latha Rajinikanth were part of the prayer meet. The South Indian Actors Association also held a condolence meet. While everyone came to pay their last respects, two superstars were conspicuous by their absence. Both these stars have in fact done the maximum number of films with the late actor. She in fact began her career with these two. We are talking about Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

Both the superstars were not part of the prayer meet in Chennai and that has raised several eyebrows. For those who don’t know, Rajinikanth had set off on a spiritual journey to the HImalayas on Friday, so it was unlikely the star would have made it to the prayer meet. As for Kamal Haasan, he was on a political tour meeting up with the local people and addressing their issues. While specuations are aplenty regarding their absence, we forget that when the news of Sridevi’s death was confirmed, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan immediately flew down to Mumbai to pay their respects. Kamal Haasan’s former wife, Sarika and her daughters also visited Sridevi’s house. Both had even tweeted their shock at losing not only a co-star but also a friend.

“Have witnessed Sridevi’s life from an adolescent teenager to the magnificeint lady she became. Her stardom was well deserved. Many happy moments with her flash through my mind including the last time I met her. Sadma’s lullaby haunts me now. We’ll miss her” tweeted Kamal Haasan and here’s what Rajiniaknth ahd said -I’m shocked and very disturbed. I’ve lost a dear friend and the industry has lost a true legend. My heart goes out to her family and friends. I feel the pain with them #RIPSridev … you will be missed.