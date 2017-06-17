We made ‘The Floor is’ memes with Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and the results were super HILARIOUS

If you are quite active on Twitter, you might have noticed ‘The Floor is…’ memes that are buzzing a lot in the last couple of days. And if you haven’t noticed them, well, let’s make the idea clear. There are two pictures of a guy doing stunts, jumping around and making sure he is off the floor as much as he can. This lead to many jokes where that jumping person represents a person or a situation, and the ‘floor’ will be the person or the situation that jumping person would want to avoid. This was the original image…

This is an example of a meme made…

Some went to photoshop famous celebs’ faces on the images like the below…

So we decided to have some fun with our fave celebs and use the image to make photoshopped memes out of them… Here are some of them…

Priyanka Chopra

Ghar aaja pardesi tera desh pukare re!

Salman Khan

One thing Bhai fans may never get to see this lifetime, sadly…

Shah Rukh Khan

Bad luck, mate…

Akshay Kumar

Screw Nationality, I have National award!

Katrina Kaif

We haven’t forgotten about this, have we?

Ranveer Singh

The King of hogging the limelight…

Ranbir Kapoor

When father rules on Twitter and the son stays far away from it….

Deepika Padukone

We love you DP, but please have a….

Aamir Khan

We cried at the end of Dangal, but you cried at the end of Katti Batti!

Tiger Shroff

Ah, well! Just another Friday!

Disclaimer: The above article is meant to be taken in a light manner. Sometimes, a little laughter is seldom a cause for worry!

Photo-keeda man: Neeraj Kathale