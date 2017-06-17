We made ‘The Floor is’ memes with Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and the results were super HILARIOUS

If you are quite active on Twitter, you might have noticed ‘The Floor is…’ memes that are buzzing a lot in the last couple of days. And if you haven’t noticed them, well, let’s make the idea clear. There are two pictures of a guy doing stunts, jumping around and making sure he is off the floor as much as he can. This lead to many jokes where that jumping person represents a person or a situation, and the ‘floor’ will be the person or the situation that jumping person would want to avoid. This was the original image…
This is an example of a meme made…
Some went to photoshop famous celebs’ faces on the images like the below…
So we decided to have some fun with our fave celebs and use the image to make photoshopped memes out of them… Here are some of them…
Priyanka Chopra
Ghar aaja pardesi tera desh pukare re!
Salman Khan
One thing Bhai fans may never get to see this lifetime, sadly…
Shah Rukh Khan
Bad luck, mate…
Akshay Kumar
Screw Nationality, I have National award!
Katrina Kaif
We haven’t forgotten about this, have we?
Ranveer Singh
The King of hogging the limelight…
Ranbir Kapoor
When father rules on Twitter and the son stays far away from it….
Deepika Padukone
We love you DP, but please have a….
Aamir Khan
We cried at the end of Dangal, but you cried at the end of Katti Batti!
Tiger Shroff
Ah, well! Just another Friday!
Disclaimer: The above article is meant to be taken in a light manner. Sometimes, a little laughter is seldom a cause for worry!
Photo-keeda man: Neeraj Kathale