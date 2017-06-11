We want our bae to look at us the way Shah Rukh Khan looks at Gauri in this pic

Looks like Shah Rukh Khan’s wifey Gauri Khan is taking a trip down the memory lane. The superstar’s wife got nostalgic as she shared a throwback “retro” pic on her Insta feed with hubby Shah Rukh Khan. And just one look at his picture and you’d want to say, “How adorable!” Look at how lovingly he’s looking at her in the pic… So cute! And Gauri looks as pretty as a picture! What a cute couple these guys make! Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri make one dreamy couple and we don’t think we can ever get enough of them. While it is disheartening to see so many relationships fall apart, Shah Rukh and Gauri have stood by each other all this while and their’s a great example of a successful relationship. (ALSO READ: While fans are going crazy about Jab Harry Met Sejal, Shah Rukh Khan and Imtiaz Ali have a quiet dinner – view HQ pics)

More than putting up her selfies, Gauri keeps sharing AbRam, SRK, Aryan and Suhana’s beautiful pictures on Insta every now and then. Though she’s been missing from the limelight since a while now, she is pretty much active on social media. Her Instagram account is filled with some of her family’s lively pictures.

As far as SRK is concerned, the actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie – Ja Harry Met Sejal – the name that’s been making it to the headlines ever since it has been announced. He has started working on Anand L Rai’s next which also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles.

Coming back to this throwback adorable pic… Gauri captioned it as: “Love the Retro look… (sic)”. what’s your take on it?