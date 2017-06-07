Welcome back Priyanka Chopra! Now we can’t wait for the announcement of your next Bollywood film

Yay! Look who’s finally returning to the city! Priyanka Chopra, who has been constantly shuttling between simultaneously high profile careers in India and the West, took off from LA last night and is expected to land in Mumbai shortly; perhaps by tonight. Yes, she tweeted about the same from her Mumbai bound flight saying, “Why is it so much better to procrastinate than doing the work I’m supposed to on a transAtlantic flight! Wifi is a distraction! #Mumbaibound!” In fact, such is her excitement that she even put up a video on her Insta story saying, “There’s something so special about heading home. I mean, I know I haven’t taken off yet but I can’t wait to be back in Bombay.” Aww! We equally missed you PC and now that you are coming back, we can’t wait to hear the announcement of your next Bollywood film. Also read: All Hail Priyanka Chopra as she flaunts those curves in a sultry sequined Michael Kors dress for CFDA Awards 2017

It’s barely a week since Priyanka’s first Hollywood venture, Baywatch hit the screens and the Desi girl is already up to sign her next Bollywood film. According to Mid Day report, she’s planned a 4 day trip where she’ll not only finalise her next big Bollywood project but also take stock of her upcoming productions and fulfilling brand commitments. If rumours are to be believed true then PC will be meeting Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his long planned project, a biopic on Punjabi writer-poet Amrita Pritam. Reveals the Mid Day source, “In all likelihood, Priyanka’s trip will culminate in the project being locked. An official announcement however will only be made after the male lead (for the part of legendary poet Sahir Ludhianvi) is cast.”

Here’s what Priyanka tweeted:

Why is it so much better to procrastinate than doing the work I’m supposed to on a trans Atlantic flight!Wifi is a distraction!#Mumbaibound! — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 6, 2017

Now it’s left to see if everything materialises as per planned or no. The last time Priyanka had spoken about reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, she had said, “When we meet, we inevitably discuss work. I can never say no to him whenever I get a chance. We are yet to figure out our special next.”

While her Bollywood next is yet to be finalised. Her Hollywood career, despite Baywatch not taking off as high as expected, is pretty much on track. Word is that once she heads back to the US, she will start prepping up on her next ‘Isn’t it Romantic’ co-starring Rebel Wilson. She is simultaneously also expected to start work on Jim Parson starrer A Kid Like Jake and of course, the third season of her infamous Quantico series. Keep watching this space for more updates!