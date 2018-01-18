Welcome To New York poster: Sonakshi Sinha, Diljit Dosanjh and Karan Johar are ready to bring a perfect IIFA treat – view pic

The makers of Welcome to New York, which was earlier titled Boom Boom in New York have launched the first poster of the film and we must say it gives the perfect of IIFA. The vibrant and whacky poster features the ensemble cast of Karan Johar, Diljit Dosanjh, Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, Rana Duggabatti, Boman Irani and Lara Dutta. The film will feature Karan Johar in a double role. Apart from the poster, the makers also released the leaked chat video of the ensemble cast which will definitely tickle your bones.

Talking about the film, veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani said, “Welcome To New York is an out-an-out entertainer that you can sit back, watch with the entire family and laugh throughout. It’s just the kind of film that keeps the smile on your face throughout the time you are in the theatre.” The is a heartfelt, whacky comedy that tells the story of two unlikely youngsters living in India in search of a better life for themselves. An unexpected trip to New York City sets them off on a comedic adventure that changes their lives forever. Apart from the huge ensemble cast, the film will also have cameos of big Bollywood celebs. (Also Read: [Inside pics] Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh party all night at Shah Rukh Khan’s place for Kaajal Anand’s 50th birthday)

Welcome To New York which is Bollywood’s first 3D comedy film will clash with Siddharth P Malhotra’s Hichki starring Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Sharma’s Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran starring John Abraham and Diana Penty at the box office on February 23. By looking at the concept and star cast of the film, it seems to be a laughter riot which will definitely tickle our bones. What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comment below.