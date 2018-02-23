Welcome To New York public review: Not Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh, it’s Karan Johar who impresses the audience

Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh’s Welcome To New York has hit the theatres today (February 23). However, despite the aggressive promotions, the film, as a whole couldn’t really impress the audience. We got the public movie review of the Chakri Toleti directorial and while some are disappointed with the unfunny humour, a lot of them cannot stop praising Karan Johar for his double role act in the film, which has cameos by Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and quite a few other B-town celebs.

Considering this film is a spoof (a genre which is so rare in Bollywood), people had some expectations, but sadly, most of them found it a waste of time. Surprisingly, Karan has saved this film at some level from being a complete disaster. Check out Welcome To New York’s public movie review right here: ALSO READ: Welcome To New York movie review: Diljit Dosanjh-Sonakshi Sinha and Karan Johar’s award film is not a rewarding watch



Our film critic Ankita Chourasia too found Welcome To New York boring as in her 1.5 star review, she wrote, “The film is unintentionally funny. It makes heroes out of losers. How can you make us root for an actor who hams and a fashion designer who designs disasters, just by calling them underdogs? Then you go ahead and pitch Aditya Roy Kapur and Katrina Kaif as the epitome of acting talent! Fitoor is a year old and we are reeling under the shock that was the film. Welcome To New York falls flat when it comes to eliciting laughter. There are many jokes in the film but nothing funny enough to stop it from being a joke of a film.”

Welcome To New York is produced by Vashu Bhagnani under his production house, Puja Entertainment. Have you watched Welcome To New York yet? If yes, how did you like it? Let us know in the comments below and keep watching this space for all the latest goss from B-town and tellyland.