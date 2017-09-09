Well-known pianist Karan Joseph commits suicide by jumping off high-rise in Bandra

A pianist from Bengaluru jumped to death from a highrise building in suburban Bandra on Saturday morning, police said here. The deceased has been identified as 29-year old Karan Joseph, a well-known name in the Indie music world, said Mumbai Police spokesperson and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rashmi Karandikar. “We have registered an accidental death report at Bandra Police Station. Police is carrying out a preliminary inquiry in the matter and his mobile is being sent to the forensic lab,” DCP Karandikar told the media.

According to investigators, Joseph had come to Mumbai and was living with a female friend Rishi Shah on the 12th floor of Concorde Apartments in Bandra since last month. As Shah and some of their friends were watching television this morning, Joseph suddenly got up, ran to the window and jumped down. His friends immediately informed local police and he was rushed to Bhabha Hospital, were he was declared dead on admission. Police, who did not recover any suicide note from the site, are investigating the motives leading to his suicide.

Joseph’s family in Bengaluru had been informed and they were expected here soon to take possession of the body, police added. Often called a “child prodigy” for his excellent command over piano, which he started playing at the age of five, Joseph passed with top honours from the Bangalore School of Music, Royal School of Music and the Trinity College of Music. Later, he learnt to study piano professionally at the Berklee College of Music, in Boston, USA, where he trained under veterans like Danilo Perez, Hal Crook and Jeff Covell.

Over the years, he played piano and performed at many events and venues like Blue Frog in Mumbai, Opus, Bflat & Herbs and Spices in Bengaluru, Shisha Jazz Cafe in Pune, and Rockwood Music Hall, Smalls, Fat Cat, 55 Bar and others in New York. He also performed with Pentagram on MTV Unplugged and in the past had performed with Victor Wooten, Mike Stern, Dennis Chambers, David Binney, Amit Heri, L. Subramanium and Prasanna. Music industry paid tributes to Joseph — who played for the Mad Fingers music group — terming him a genius who deserved to be far more celebrated than he was. “Destroyed. Karan Joseph, one of the most incredible Indian musicians has committed suicide. Played with Pentagram on our MTV Unplugged set,” music director Vishal Dadlani tweeted.

“He was a genius. He was quite big on the Indie music scene. Wonder what could have pushed him to the brink,” Dadlani reacted to the media.