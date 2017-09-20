We’re totally digging Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pre-birthday look – view HQ pics

We’re more excited for Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s birthday than the woman herself. We can’t wait to see what she will wear for her birthday bash already and this birthday is definitely special for Bebo since she will be celebrating it with Taimur. Kareena was spotted at the airport looking absolutely beautiful and she chose a traditional white ensemble with blue embroidery work on it. It was simple yet elegant outfit but she added the charm to it. This is probably the first time that the actress has chosen a traditional outfit at the airport and we’re glad she chose it.

Kareena is one trendsetter and definitely one we would love to follow her. The actress has been one of our favourites even before Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum happened. Her interviews and interaction with the media are an absolute delight. Not just that but Kareena has been a hands on mother and a total professional along with being a doting wife, all at the same time. We super excited for her birthday pictures with Taimur this year. Since the actress has never really failed to impress us with her fashion outings, we are not at all worried about what she’s going to wear on her birthday. (ALSO READ: Fashion pick of the day: Kareena Kapoor Khan proves what dignified fashion is all about with her latest outing)

Check out these pictures of Bebo at the airport.

Kareena has been busy shooting for Veerey Di Wedding and she also took her munchkin son, Taimur, along with her so she can spend enough time with him. And obviously, she couldn’t stay without seeing her son till the shoot gets over. Taimur even made a debut on the film sets with Bebo once while shooting for the film. How they got any work done on that day we would never know!

Bebo was shooting for the film in Delhi and it looks like the actress has come back to Mumbai for her birthday. Well, unless Saif Ali Khan has decided a special surprise getaway for the actress with Taimur! Coming back to her airport look, what are your thoughts on it? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.