WHAAT! Bigg Boss 11 housemate Benafsha Soonawalla denies dating Varun Sood

Now, this is shocking! After saying that she wants to slap Hina Khan after her exit from the Bigg Boss 11 house, Benafsha Soonawalla now said that she is not dating Varun Sood. This has come as a huge surprise to fans of the couple who used to dote on their lovey-dovey pictures. Varun and Benafsha’s Instagram is full of PDA pictures of the two. In fact, inside the house Priyank Sharma spoke often about Varun saying that they should be careful not to hurt him. So, this clarification of Ben that they are not a couple but close friends is rather confusing. In fact, in an Insta chat she said that she was not in a relationship with anyone even when she entered the house. (Also Read: Sassy Benafsha Soonawalla gives it back to trolls by posting another HOT pic!)

Benafsha told a leading daily about her equation with Varun Sood, “Honestly, I won’t call Varun my boyfriend but yes he is really special and one of the closest persons. There is no filter in the kind of relationship we share and one can see it on Instagram. He understands me well and have always supported me. He knows that I am good friends with Priyank.” He was the first person she met once she exited the house and he took her on a sushi treat as well.

In fact, Ben came under a lot of censure when she reportedly said that Priyank Sharma was like a brother to her. However, she clarified it to Bollywood Life. She said, “Priyank is my best friend. In fact one day he told me “Ben you have that bro vibe about you whereas with other girls you’ve to be too careful as they get offended easily”. That’s what happened. He’s my best friend. Nothing less, and definitely nothing more.” Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…