What a sweetheart! Despite being ill, Tiger Shroff addressed his kiddie fans in Ahemdabad – watch video

Tiger Shroff was supposed to be present at Ahemdabad today to meet up with his kiddie fans, as a part of Munna Michael promotions. However, thanks to bad health, he was unable to leave the city. For all those unaware, the actor underwent a small surgery, due to which his body was not in a condition to travel. He suffered from severe toothache that aggravated, resulting in him cancelling his presence, at the last minute. Well, obviously, when you cancel on a kid, you don’t really like to see their sad faces, right? Well, since Tiger himself dotes kids, he didn’t want to totally let them down. So he decided to conduct a FaceTime, where he could address them and tell them how sorry he was. As the event commenced, the actor FaceTimed the kids and spoke to them.

Even though he was in immense pain, the young star didn’t let that come in the way as he wanted to avoid upsetting the kids. Isn’t he a total sweetheart? We’re quite impressed by this gesture of the actor. Turns out the actor made sure he spoke to the kids as well as stayed up for three of the performances that took place. The event was such where a few performances were in place for Tiger. Even he would’ve tapped a foot with them, had he been in the condition to. Don’t know if Munna Michael gets a sequel but Shroff already gave his word to the young dancers that they would definitely star in it! Check out the cute video below.

How sweet! @iTIGERSHROFF facetimed his kiddie fans despite being ill! pic.twitter.com/dbO18qpXHA — BollywoodLife (@bollywood_life) June 18, 2017

Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film also stars debutante Nidhi Aggarwal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. We hear that even Nawaz will dance a bit and that, we can’t wait for! Just recently a peppy song from the movie also surfaced, that has Tiger burn the dance floor with his whacky dance skills. Clearly, he has surpassed his role model Hrithik Roshan in terms of dancing. Anyway, the film is being promoted with ‘dance’ as their central idea. So don’t be surprised to see the actor share more and more dancing moments from his promotions.

