What breakup? Mohit Raina just posted a loving picture with Mouni Roy confirming they are still together

Rumours about Mouni Roy and Mohit Raina’s breakup kept the internet busy a few days back. But Mohit recently posted a picture with a girl on his Instagram and captioned it with heart emojis. And we know it’s Mouni since the duo clicked a similar picture on her birthday last year. Well, it’s either patch up or just Mohit missing Mouni a lot. We really hope it’s a patch up. The two had met on the sets of Devon Ke Dev Mahadev and played the roles of Shiv – Sati. They fell in love eventually, though they never accepted it in public.

In fact, according to a report in Midday, the two unfollowed each other on social media and all was not well between them. Misunderstandings kept cropping up and a lot of people suggested that this had to do with Mouni signing a Bollywood film, Gold. Though we are not too sure about that since Mohit had exclusively told us once that, “Let her focus on her work. We are good, she has worked hard for years, day and night, to be here. People are trying best to pull her down and malign her name. People can’t handle somebody’s growth and happiness. It’s not overnight. The real hard work is behind the scenes. We all are proud of her achievements, it’s just the beginning for her.” (ALSO READ: SHOCKING! Mouni Roy and Mohit Raina unfollow each other on social media; has the couple broken up?)

Check out this picture that Mohit posted.

❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Mohit (@merainna) on Sep 13, 2017 at 3:31am PDT

And this was what they had posted on her birthday.

Well, what do you think about this? Patch up on the cards? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.