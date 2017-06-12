What competition? Ex lovers Katrina and Ranbir look so happily coordinated in this video!

You know the comment that Katrina Kaif made when Ranbir Kapoor claimed he taught her to dance, during the song launch of Jagga Jasoos? She was so surprised that she actually went on to say, “Peeke aaya hai kya?”( Are you drunk?) It’s like they have this constant argument on who’s a better dancer. So we aren’t really surprised that Katrina has yet again taken up to Instagram to share this another video of her dance-off with Ranbir. It’s a rehearsal video from Jagga Jasoos that she’s captioned it saying “The competition is on . Take your pick . Note the humility of the person on the left and the triumphant expression of the person on the right …. #JustSaying #JaggaAndJughead” Also read: Awkward much? Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor avoid eye contact at Galti Se Mistake song launch – watch video

I mean, how seriously are Ranbir and Katrina fighting over winning the tag of being a ‘better dancer’? But you know what’s more amusing? This rehearsal video in fact proves how well coordinated Ranbir and Katrina are as dancers. Yes, right from the start to the time they pull off the last step, Ranbir and Katrina Kaif hit off so well on the dance floor that it would be unfair to pick a better dancer between the two. Here, watch the video below:

They might be former lovers but the way both Katrina and Ranbir are handling their professional relationship sets such a good example to others. Even during the Jagga Jasoos song launch, everyone was curious to see Katrina and Ranbir’s equation considering it was their first public outing together post breakup but not once did the ex lovers show any discomfort in each other’s company. In stead, Ranbir seemed very much at ease as she shared the stage with Katrina who looked equally okay in her ex’s company. That’s a different thing that she did try to avoid an eye contact with Ranbir, quite a few times but other than that, both Ranbir and Katrina looked as if they were back together for the good!

What do you have to say about Katrina and Ranbir’s ‘(not so) competitive’ reunion? Share your thoughts in the comments below and keep watching this space for more updates.