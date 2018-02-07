What does Virat Kohli has to say about Anushka Sharma’s ghostly turn in Pari? We know the answer…

Anushka Sharma scared the daylight out of us in the teaser of Pari. We knew it was horror film but never though it would freak us out so severely. The actress’ transformation from a perky chirpy Gujarati girl in Jab Harry Met Sejal to a dreary witch has left us in awe of her. So we really wanted to know if her husband Virat Kohli has any reaction to it. And now we have it. The Indian skipper took to Twitter to share the teaser with a really sweet message. He said he loved it! (Also read: Is Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli’s lucky charm? This video suggests so...)

Pari is Anushka Sharma’s third film as a producer and she has proved with her banner, she wants to do different stuff. She doesn’t want to be part of the regular but come up with content that people can feel proud of. In a country which has loved horror with sleaze, Pari is a refreshing change. You might argue that it’s too early to judge since it’s just the teaser but from what we saw, we doubt any needless love making scene will be ingested in it for cheap thrills. No wonder that Virat Kohli too finds it deeply interesting. Check out his reaction right here…

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s love story has been nothing short of a fairy tale. They met on the sets of an ad shoot, hit it off and later became lovers. While Virat was still slightly open about it, Anushka avoided the question like a plague. Later they briefly broke up and once they got back together, they were seen at many public places hand-in-hand behaving like regular couples. Then suddenly last December they got married!