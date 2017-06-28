What flop? Salman Khan is unfazed by the lukewarm response to Tubelight

Tubelight which has clocked Rs 83.86 crore at the box office ever since its release, is being written off by critics and trade experts as Salman Khan’s big mistake. Not only is Tubelight Salman’s least liked film by the critics but his hardcore fan base too isn’t quite thrilled with the outcome, and numbers don’t lie. Pre release, industry insiders were quoting numbers as close to Rs 500 crore saying how it will become Salman’s biggest hit this year yet the truth of the matter is, it hasn’t even touched the basic Rs 100 crore mark over the weekend. So what does this means for the country’s biggest superstar? Is he in danger? Is he worried about his next release? Will the disappointment of Tubelight affect the future choices that Salman makes in the coming months? Let’s find out…

To begin with, there is no denying the fact that Salman is definitely disappointed with the box office numbers of the film. Even though he believed in the message and subject of the film, Salman didn’t expect such poor numbers. However he’s unfazed by the public verdict. There is a sense of ‘let’s put this behind and look ahead’, because his next release will be his most commercial mainstream endeavour – Tiger Zinda Hai! The Ali Abbas Zafar directed film is apparently turning out to be sexy, action laden and will have Salman at his best – beating up some goons. A source says, “Like any actor who’s unhappy with the outcome of the box office, Salman too isn’t thrilled that Tubelight couldn’t crack the numbers that were expected. But he is not way less excited about his forthcoming films. He respects his fans more than anything and if they haven’t liked a film, he believes there has to be a reason for it. ” (Also read: This behind the scenes video of Salman Khan starrer Tubelight’s Ladakh schedule showcases the difficulties cast and crew faced while shooting)

Was Tubelight a mistake for Salman? Not at all. It was an idea that he loved and working with a director who has delivered hits for him came naturally. However the chatter about cracks between Salman and Kabir’s relationship seems to have taken a toll on the film. In the coming days, Salman will resume his shoot for Tiger and also begin work on a dance film with Remo D’Souza. After that his slate is pretty much clean with a choice between starting the next Dabangg film to a project produced by his sister Alvira Agnihotri and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

One should not forget that Salman delivered Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan right after Jai Ho, when experts were ready to write him off saying the film was a massive blunder. Salman’s film chart for the coming year is not only spectacular but extremely commercial. A flicker like Tubelight isn’t going to dim the light of this superstar.