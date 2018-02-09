WHAT! Gauahar Khan slams dating rumours with choreographer Melvin Louis through a cryptic post and later deletes it

Gauahar Khan is one of the popular celebrities of Television. Her personal life has always been a topic of discussion. Recently, rumours were doing the rounds that the actress is dating choreographer Melvin Louis. She had appeared in a dance video with him and they danced to the song Aate Jaate from Golmaal Returns. The video instantly went viral and rumours about their relationship started doing the rounds on social media platforms. However, the actress took to Twitter and rubbished all the rumours in a cryptic message.

Gauahar wrote, “So many assume, so little know!!Journalism has changed so much, n has become more about writing distasteful matter n grabbing eyeballs… Lies, assumptions n bringing ppl down is how they earn their living… Let us concentrate on hardwork…the good shall Triumph! Always!” However, the actress deleted the post later. But we wonder why? Whatever be it, her post has surely put the dating rumours to rest and Gauahar is spared. Check out her post here… (Also Read: Gauahar Khan gets trolled after she congratulates Shilpa Shinde for winning Bigg Boss 11; find out why)

Previously, in an interview with a leading news agency, while talking about her journey in this industry she had said, “I am accepted (across) the industry. The best part about my journey is that I have got more and more love, continuing love for Gauahar Khan, the personality than Gauahar Khan the actor, you know; so I feel like if reality is what people want to see me in, then that’s what I am going to give them.”

