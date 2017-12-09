What happened when exes Kishwer Merchantt and Hiten Paintal shot together

Kishwer Merchantt is happily married to Suyyash Rai but recently she had to encounter an awkward situation which she sportingly handled. On her new show, Partners her ex-boyfriend Hiten Paintal made an entry along with his father veteran actor Paintal. Rather than making the situation awkward, she like a true professional shot with her ex. Kishwer really handled things in a mature manner. Once upon a time Kishwer and Hiten were dating. This was around eight years ago. After their break up Kishwer met Suyyash on the show Pyaar Ki Ek Kahani and started dating him. Though there is an age difference between Kishwer and Suyyash their love story sailed through and after a long courtship they got married last year. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai take a dig at Hina Khan for throwing chilli powder in Bandgi Kalra’s eyes)

Kishwer is a senior TV Actress who has been working for last 15 years . The actress is practical and matured in though and that’s why she is able to handle the idea of working with an ex in such a dignified way. Kishwer started off with Zee TV’s Hip Hip Hurrah and met Hiten during that period. Hiten was struggling to make a mark in films while Kishwer was also a newcomer. Kishwer and Hiten dated for almost three and a half years and their families also were close. The lady was quite close to Hiten’s dad, actor Paintal and is happy to be sharing space with him on Partners. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Kishwer Merchant reacts to Benafsha Soonawala calling Priyank Sharma her brother)

Hiten and Kishwer broke up in 2008 and she met Suyyash almost two years later. She has clearly moved on in a graceful manner. With Hiten and Paintal’s entry there will be a death drama in SAB TV’s Partners. The show produced by Paritosh Painter has gotten off to a good start!! The series that features ace actors like Johnny Lever, Kiku Sharda, Kishwer Merchant, Vipul Roy, Asrani, Ashwini Kalsekar, Shweta Gulati has been bringing in interesting cameo roles played by noted Bollywood personalities.

After Shreyas Talpade, Paintal and son Hiten are making a cameo on the show. Paintal and Hiten Paintal will be seen playing royal characters. While Paintal will be the King, Hiten will play his blind son. The story will start when the son will be accused of murdering his own father and how the cops will solve this. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…