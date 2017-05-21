What happened when Shraddha Kapoor had to deliver a dialogue in a South Indian accent? Watch video to find out…

Arjun Kapoor aka Madhav Jha stunned us with his incredible Bhojpuri accent in Half Girlfriend. Though we have seen several Bollywood stars use accents while playing different characters, Arjun has to be applauded because he has never pulled off such a role so convincingly till date. But his co-star in the movie, Shraddha Kapoor has never played a role where she had to pull off an accent. And so we decided to challenge her! We asked her to deliver one particular dialogue in two different accents and we have to say, she completely aced it. In fact, when Shraddha delivered a dialogue in the South Indian accent, she did it so well that she might be offered such a role pretty soon.

We told Shraddha to deliver the famous Half Girlfriend dialogue, “Main tumhari girlfriend nahi hoon… par I can be your half girlfriend” in a South Indian and a British English accent. While she had never done this before, she was very excited and gave it a go instantly. And we have to say, we were blown away. Arjun was also impressed and even he dived into the mix. Check out how she aced BollywoodLife’s accent challenge in the exclusive video above! (ALSO READ – [Exclusive video] Shraddha admits being someone’s ‘half girlfriend’; while Arjun recalls his ‘half’ proposal)

In the meantime, looks like Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor have managed to impress the audience with Half Girlfriend. Though the movie got mixed reviews, it has performed fantastically at the box office, earning Rs 10.27 crore on day one. With a fantastic buzz, good songs and a decent word-of-mouth publicity, we expect the film to do well at the ticket windows in the coming few days. (ALSO READ – Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor take up the Half Story challenge and fare exceedingly well! Watch video)

Anyway, what do you have to say about Shraddha’s stunning performance in our accent challenge? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! Also keep a watch this space as we get you some more fun segments from our Half Girlfriend interview right here…