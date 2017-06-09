What happened when Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon met for the first time at a party? Watch video

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon‘s hot chemistry in Raabta has got everyone talking. Not only has it turned heads, but also added fuel to the fire that there is more to their relationship than meets the eye. Close sources revealed to us that the adorable jodi is in a serious relationship, however they have decided to keep it hush-hush. But after hearing so many details about their low key affair, we all want to know how did they first meet, how did they bond and get so close, right? Well, during our exclusive interview with Sushant and Kriti, we asked them what exactly happened when they first met and their answer will leave you surprised.

Sushant revealed to us how he first noticed Kriti at a Bollywood party, but she saw right through him and didn’t even care to look back! Shocking na? But that’s what exactly happened. Kriti, however, mentioned that she first saw him at Mukesh Chhabra’s (casting director) office where the actor was prepping for Kai Po Che and this time around, he did not notice her. The duo recalled seeing each other at another party too, in fact Sushant was so accurate in describing Kriti’s dress that she was stunned. Later they developed a sizzling repo in Raabta when they started completing each other’s lines during a test shot for the film. (ALSO READ – [Exclusive Video] When Kriti HACKED into Sushant’s phone to check who’s on his speed dial)

Apart from all this, Kriti and Sushant also revealed if they believe in having a past life or not? Kriti even suggested that Sushant must have been a scientist in his last birth, however, the actor thought he would have been a table lamp! Check out all these surprising revelations and much more in the video above! Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest updates about Raabta and a few more interesting video interview segments right here…