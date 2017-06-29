What irritates Suhana Khan about her daddy, Shah Rukh Khan?

Shah Rukh Khan is very fond of her children – Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. We have seen him speak passionately about each one of his children. Suhana has been in the news over the past few days in regards to her Bollywood debut. Apparently, SRK’s daughter is keen on becoming an actress and keeps visiting her superstar dad on the sets of his shoot. But during one such visit, the actor found out one habit of himself that irritates Suhana!

DNA After Hrs reported today that when Suhana came on the sets of Imtiaz Ali’s Jab Harry Met Sejal, she saw SRK shoot for the Punjabi song. That’s when she came to know about her father’s irritating habit. As Shah Rukh revealed to the popular daily, “For one step, I gave 10 takes. Although Imtiaz was okay with the shot, I persisted in giving a few more takes because I felt I was not doing it too well. In the film, that shot is hardly there for three seconds. When Suhana saw that, she asked me, ‘Why would you do so much for three seconds?'” But the superstar has his own reasons, as he added, “Maybe, I get a little obsessed with it, especially when I feel I’m not getting it right. My kids know me really well and they (especially Suhana) find this habit irritating.” (ALSO READ – Shah Rukh Khan on Suhana: Children won’t be able to handle media just because they go out publicly)

While Suhana and Aryan might get irritated with this habit, we figure that it is SRK’s determination to give more than his 100 per cent to a film that makes him do that and he needs to be really applauded for that. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Jab Harry Met Sejal is all set to hit the screens on August 4. In the meantime, the actor is shooting for Aanand L Rai’s next, where he apparently plays a dwarf character. Also, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as get you some more dope from B-town right here…