What is common between Karan Johar, Rana Daggubati and Ranbir Kapoor?

Apart from the three of them being equally charming, there happens to be something common between Karan Johar, Rana Daggubati and Ranbir Kapoor. This ‘common factor’ rather ‘common person’ has driven them to transform themselves physically and the end results are for us to see and gape at! We are talking about Kunal Gir, a Hyderabad fitness trainer who has worked with each of them and helped deliver the results they desired.

Kunal Gir was the man behind Rana’s transformaion as Bhallaldeva. Remember when his first look for Part 2 was unveiled? A towering, muscular, beefy person replaced the lean, lanky actor. “I had been working with Rana Daggubati and his body as Bhallaldeva in Baahubali was appreciated,” stated the trainer as per reports on Munbai Mirror. (ALSO READ: 10 pics of Rana Daggubati that prove he is the master of disguises!)

Karan Johar was introduced to Kunal by Ranbir “Ranbir recommended me to Karan who is really disciplined and never complains about the diet or how tough the workout is. He is one of the busiest guys I have worked with but he makes it a point to train at least three times a week,” stated Kunal as per the same report. The filmmaker has reportedly lost 19kg in four months. Reportedly the weight loss has helped him manage his schedule better.

As for Ranbir, he tried to work with several trainers before Kunal Gir came by. He was 70 kgs when he started and now stands at 86 kgs. The report on Mumbai Mirror stated, that the toughest challenge for him was to change his lifestyle. He has quit smoking and drinking for more than a year now. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more updates.