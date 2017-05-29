What is Erica Fernandes doing with Shaheer Sheikh’s parents?

Shaheer Sheikh bought a new Mercedes cabriolet a few months back is known news. We have seen a video of that on the Internet. The actor took his brother and parents with him to the showroom to buy his dream machine. We know what a Mercedes means for anyone and Shaheer had his dearest ones on this day. Well, today fan clubs shared pictures where Erica Fernandes is also seen with the Sheikh family. Hmmm…Both Shaheer and she are twinning in black. The lovely Erica chose a black salwar kameez for the occasion looking extremely elegant. With rumours of the two being a couple doing the rounds, this will add more fuel to the speculations. (Also Read: Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 26 May, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Ishwari speaks in support of Sonakshi leaving Dev happily surprised)

Well, Shaheer and Erica met on the sets of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and instantly became friends. Six months into the show, The Times of India broke a story of how they had started dating and were spotted at various restaurants. While Shaheer has not denied his fondness for his co-star, he has maintained that they are good friends. Erica has also been clicked with Shaheer’s darlings, his nieces Aairah and Amairah. It is evident that Shaheer’s family is aware of their friendship and seem to have accepted their bond too.

Gossip mills are abuzz with news of how moody Shaheer and Erica are. It seems the couple who cannot live without each other have contrasting personas and fight constantly. Their mood swings posed a lot of problems for the crew as per rumours. Lately, there was news that the two have decided that they cannot live without each other and are trying to mend out all their differences. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates