What is Sunil Grover doing with Varun Dhawan? View pic

While everyone is eagerly waiting to have Sunil Grover back on television. Look what the comedian is up to with Varun Dhawan. We just got our hands on this mad selfie that Varun shared on his Insta story last evening. But before you assume if this is any sign that the two are secretly collaborating for a project together or say Varun is going to be the first guest on Sunil’s much anticipated comeback show then well, let’s clarify that this pic has nothing beyond the fact the two bumped into each other on a Mumbai-Delhi flight and captured the moment then and there.

But of course, you never know what Varun and Grover bonded over through their journey to Delhi. I mean, considering they were seated right next together, they obviously must have spoken about everything right from films to shows to Varun’s Judwaa 2 to Sunil’s comeback show to….Kapil Sharma. You tell us what do you think must have been their topic of discussion after looking at this pic. Also read: Sunil Grover is all set to replace Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek on television

Just yesterday we got to hear how Sunil’s comeback show is all set to take over the prime slot of Krushna Abhishek’s The Drama Company. Krushna even confirmed the same stating, “It’s not about the show going off air because it was always supposed to be a limited series. But we were planning a new season and had decided to introduce some new elements. Now, I think they are introducing Sunil’s show in that slot which we were not aware of. It’s not like we weren’t getting TRPs but our time slot was abruptly changed and this fact wasn’t publicised well. The 9 pm audience belonged to Kapil so getting appreciation in that slot wasn’t easy. We needed more time.” Krushna also shared his happiness for Sunil as he added, “It’s the channel’s decision and Sunil is very popular. He’s visited my set many times and I’m happy he is getting his show. I’m comfortable with him and open to working with him in future.”

While Sunil gears up for his own new show. Varun is soon to visit your nearby theater with his double dhamaka in Judwaa 2. Are you excited?