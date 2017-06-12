WHAT! Mohan to get married to a DOG in Devanshi – view EXCLUSIVE pics

Just when you are relieved thinking you’d see saner things on television, this happens. In the upcoming plot of Devanshi, Mohan, played by Aamir Dalvi, will be getting married to a dog. Yep, you read it right. This totally beats Simar turning into a fly in Sasuraal Simar Ka, don’t you think? We can’t even imagine how the cast and crew managed to shoot this without rolling on the floor laughing. BollywoodLife got some exclusive pictures from the set of the show for you guys. In fact, the dog is even wearing a bridal outfit for the particular sequence along with a red bindi.

Talk about being sanskaari! As per the track, Kusum Sundari will get Mohan married to a dog in order to shoo away all the bad omens. As per reports, this is another desperate attempt by the makers to up the TRPs of the show. There is also a leap in the show post which Devanshi and Vardaan will be separated. Kusum Sundari will return to her evil ways with Vardaan blindly following her instructions. It will be after this leap that Kusum Sundari will get Mohan married to the dog. Oh we can’t tell you how extremely funny this is going to be! (ALSO READ: Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki: Apart from Rishi – Tanuja’s transformation and a leap, here’s what’s going to happen in the show)

Check out the pictures from the sets right here.

Oh that last picture definitely cracked us up! He is actually seen tying a mangalsutra around the dog’s neck. Well, if only PETA read this! Coming back to the track of the show, after the leap, Devanshi and Vardaan will be seen in a completely different avatar. While Devanshi will go all modern, Vardaan will quit his modern avatar and will be seen in a traditional dhoti. The leap will have Devanshi come back to seek revenge from Kusum Sundari. Though Vardaan and Devanshi will fail to recognise each other initially.

Check out this picture of Helly Shah’s transformation right here.

On the hunt for becoming who she was not .. #devanshi #7pm #watchhernewjourney #newlook 😋💃🏻 @colorstv P.S – I look so different 🤷🏼‍♀️💃🏻 A post shared by Helly Shah (@hellyshahofficial) on Jun 12, 2017 at 6:35am PDT

What do you think about the dog wedding? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.