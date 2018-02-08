What rivalry? Aiyaary actor Sidharth Malhotra promotes Akshay Kumar’s Pad Man – view pic

Aiyaary had to struggle to get a release date. Despite wanting for a Republic Day release, Aiyaary got postponed couple of times to finally settle on February 16. But Pad Man was the biggest hurdle in its path. Every time they moved from one date to another, Pad Man would follow. Sidharth Malhotra even call this shift of dates by Pad Man makers irritating. But despite all that there is no bad blood between Sidharth and Akshay Kumar. Once a brother, always a brother it seems. The Aiyaary actor promoted Pad Man couple of minutes back by taking part in the Pad Man challenge.

Sidharth wrote, “Yes, these are pads. Yes, they belong to these amazing women. Yes, they were happy to lend me one so I could stand with them in support of this much needed initiative. Wishing you all the best team Padman @akshaykumar @sonamkapo or @mrsfunnybones #RBalki @rad hika_apte.” Akshay even thanked him sweetly saying, “Thank you so much brother. Love and luck @S1dharthM.” There’s something about Akshay. Last time too when his Rustom clashed with Mohenjo Daro, Hrithik and he kicked up great conversations on Twitter. They are still giving us friendship goals. Hrithik wished Akshay all the luck for the film. It seems Akshay knows how keep his equations with his friends in the industry intact despite all the clashes and others. (Also read: CONFIRMED! Aiyaary avoids clash with Akshay Kumar’s Pad Man, to release on February 16)

Check out Sidharth and Akshay’s exchange on Twitter.

When Pad Man decided to clash with Aiyaary for the second time, Sidharth had said, “It irritates, but now it’s too late. What can we do now? Look, we announced the date first. When ‘Pad Man’ makers unveiled their release date, we were gracious enough to shift our release date to avoid the clash. This situation could have resolved earlier, people could have stuck to their dates, respecting others’ space. I was not expecting the makers of ‘Pad Man’ to release their film with us, especially the second time. We thought we will get a solo release. See, eventually the fate of the film will speak for itself. We are confident about our film, it has its audience. Now that we cannot change anything, we can hope for the best.”