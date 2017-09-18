What! Tabu was also a part of Salman Khan’s Judwaa? Varun Dhawan reveals…

Since the first trailer of Varun Dhawan‘s Judwaa 2 hit the web, many are also reminiscing about the original, Salman Khan’s Judwaa. While everyone is aware of the starcast of the highly popular 1997 hit, which starred, Salman Khan in a double role with Karisma Kapoor and Rambha as the twin brothers’ love interest. Well earlier today, Varun Dhawan shared an image with actress Tabu and went on to reveal that not just Karisma Kapoor and Rambha, Tabu too played Salman Khan’s love interest…albeit with a twist. Talking about Judwaa and Tabu, Varun posted the pic on his Instagram account with the caption, “A week ago I ran into the very beautiful Tabu who was also part of the original judwaa. She had dubbed for ramba. So many stories get lost in time. There were so many who were part of the original judwaa and are responsible for judwaa2 returning to the big screens 20 years later” Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez ditches Varun Dhawan and does Tan Tana Tan with Salman Khan – watch video

Well I don’t know about y’all, Judwaa won’t be the same for me. After learning that it was Tabu’s voice all this time for Rambha’s character, Judwaa sure becomes all the very more interesting. Also read: Ajay Devgn’s yet-untitled romcom to release in October 2018; Tabu to play one of the heroines

Check out Varun Dhawan’s Instagram post below, with Tabu:

Touted as sequel but seems more of a reboot, Judwaa 2 stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role of twins Raja and Prem. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu.

Directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is slated for a September 29, 2017 release.

